NDLEA arrests 127, secures 28 convictions in six months

The Bauchi State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that within the first six months of 2025, it arrested 127 drug offenders, comprising 118 males and 9 females—secured 28 convictions, and has 18 pending cases. Additionally, 32 drug users were counseled and rehabilitated, the majority of them through brief interventions.

The disclosure was made by the State Commander of the NDLEA, CN Ali Aminu, while briefing journalists in his office on Thursday during the commemoration of the 2025 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, as declared by the United Nations and observed annually on June 26.

According to him, “The global illicit drug trade continues to exact a devastating toll, claiming lives, ravaging public health services, and fueling violence and organized crime.”

The theme for 2025, “The evidence is clear: Invest in prevention, break the cycle,” is, according to him, aligned with efforts to find a lasting solution to the drug menace and is particularly relevant to Nigeria’s current situation.

Ali Aminu added, “With regard to drug seizures, the Command confiscated 874.585 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, 330.588 kilograms of psychotropic substances, and 1.06 grams of methamphetamine (popularly known as ‘ice’), bringing the total to 1,205.174 kilograms of various classes of drugs seized from January 2025 to date.”

He lamented, “Drug trafficking is tearing through communities with substances that are more potent, more dangerous, and more deadly than ever, while criminal networks prey on the most vulnerable groups, particularly women and youth.”

He further emphasized prevention, stating, “Our efforts also shine a light on prevention as the most essential strategy for halting the flow of drugs that fuel organized crime. This is done through the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency-led program, ‘War Against Drug Abuse (WADA).’”

He stressed, “Education, sensitization, and awareness programmes can help prevent drug trafficking by providing factual information about the dangers of drug use and the consequences of drug trafficking.”

“However, the Agency cannot win this war alone. It is up to everyone—individuals, state governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), schools, religious bodies, and sister security agencies—to help raise awareness and share information on the dangers of illicit substance abuse and trafficking. Hence, it is pertinent that more efforts be channeled into prevention,” he added.

The Commander went on to say, “At this point, permit me to express my sincere appreciation to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), OFR, for repositioning the Agency and inspiring personnel to rededicate themselves to fighting the scourge of illicit drug abuse and trafficking.”

He also used the opportunity to appreciate Governor Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for his keen interest and immense logistical support rendered to the State Command in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

He similarly appreciated all sister agencies for their support in the fight, stating, “I commend you all for the synergy. The war against illicit drug use and trafficking is on. Users and dealers are therefore warned to stay clear of Bauchi State or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.”

