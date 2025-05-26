NDLEA and import of Thai 10 conviction

By: Ummulkalthum Abdullahi

I write to express my profound commendation of the recent conviction of ten Thai sailors and the seizure of their vessel for trafficking 32.9 kilogrammes of cocaine into Nigeria via the Apapa seaport in Lagos in October 2021. This landmark judgment by the Federal High Court, Lagos, is not merely a victory for the justice system but a clear reflection of the dedication, professionalism, and diligent prosecution by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

In an era where transnational drug trafficking networks continue to evolve, this conviction should send an unambiguous message to international drug cartels: Nigeria is not a haven, nor a destination, for illegal narcotics. The fact that NDLEA maintained consistency and thoroughness throughout the prosecution process is proof of an agency deeply committed to safeguarding the nation’s integrity and public health. It also reflects a renewed institutional strength and an efficient legal framework within our judicial system.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: PDP crisis: Wike threatens to pull out of agreements previously reached, gives reason

While the case of the “Thai 10” is indeed commendable, it is only a glimpse into a broader challenge. Many similar cases are still pending in court, underscoring the sheer scale of the problem and the efforts required to curb such crimes. Nevertheless, it is important to appreciate the agency’s resilience and continuous fight against what has become a deeply entrenched international menace. Drug trafficking not only threatens the social fabric of our communities but also undermines national security and economic development. That is why victories like this are significant.

Ummulkalthum Abdullahi, ummulabdul26@gmail.com