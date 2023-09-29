An operative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Assistant Superintendent Dan’Azumi Joseph has called for a review of the NDLEA Act 2004, stating that the 20-year-old law is no longer adequate in prosecuting the present war against drug abuse.

Making the plea in Lagos, at the Annual Pyramid Ceremony and Public Lecture of the Rosicrucian (AMORC), Lagos Zone, Joseph argued that for the war against drug abuse to be effective, it has become imperative for the NDLEA 2023 Bill to be quickly processed and assented to by both the national assembly and the presidency.

For instance, one of the challenges, posed by the NDLEA 2004 Act, to the agency, he stated, is its provision of an option of a fine for some convicted of drug crimes.

“This has been a major impediment to our work at the agency because it takes quite some effort and resources to apprehend a suspect and hand them over to the courts. It is therefore disheartening to see the same suspects arrested by the agency and handed over to the courts, back on the street again, just because of this option of a fine in the 20-year-old Act,” he stated.

Joseph argued that the 2004 NDLEA Act has become outdated for the agency to really tackle drug dealers and abusers who are becoming increasingly smarter by the day.

While commending the Rosicrucian Order (AMORC), Lagos Zone for coming up with the topic, the NDLEA operative also called for more collaborative efforts between relevant stakeholders, especially the media, to tackle drug abuse; since it is fast becoming a menace in Nigeria.

“I think all hands must be on deck. It is a battle that must be collectively fought because everyone is in danger. For instance, as I talk to you, we even have some NDLEA operatives in rehabilitation centres, the way we have doctors and others there. So no one is exempted. Anybody can be consumed by this,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Secretary/Treasurer, National Board Trustees and Grand Councillor Ghana, Roscicrucian Order, AMORC, Johnson Ikube, explained that the annual pyramid is designed to celebrate the founding fathers of the Order, and appreciate their impact in inculcating values in humanity.

He stated further that the decision to weave the thematic focus of this year’s lecture around substance abuse in Nigeria stemmed from the need to bring the issue to the fore, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the menace.

