The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has sensitised about 6,000 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Rivers and Delta states on deposit insurance, smart savings, financial literacy and wealth creation.

In Rivers State, about 3,500 corps members participated in the sensitisation programme held on Tuesday at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area.

The programme, tagged “NDIC in Your Camp 2026,” was designed to deepen financial inclusion, build public confidence in the banking system and promote disciplined savings among young Nigerians entering the workforce.

A statement by the NDIC Public Communications Department, made available to journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday, said the first paper, titled “Functions and Mandate of the NDIC,” was delivered by the Port Harcourt Zonal Controller, represented by Mr Silvester Agbo, a Senior Manager in the Corporation.

Agbo explained that the NDIC was established by the Federal Government to administer the Deposit Insurance System in Nigeria in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Ministry of Finance.

He said the Corporation’s primary responsibilities included protecting depositors in the event of bank failure, supervising insured banks, implementing failure resolution mechanisms and liquidating failed banks.

He also explained the different categories of banks in the country and their respective deposit insurance coverage limits.

According to him, the maximum coverage is N5,000,000 for Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Mobile Money Operators (MMOs), while Microfinance Banks (MFBs), Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) and Payment Service Banks (PSBs) have a coverage limit of N2,000,000.

“The NDIC exists to protect your deposits. When you save in a licensed bank insured by the NDIC, your savings are safe, even if the bank fails. That is the assurance we give to every Nigerian depositor,” he said.

The second paper, titled “Smart Savings,” was presented by Mrs Bokepere Adeghe, a Principal Manager in the NDIC Communications Department.

Adeghe said although there were several ways to save money, not all savings methods were safe.

“But the most approved way to save is to keep your money in banks — not just any bank, but a licensed and approved bank, one that is insured by NDIC. In that way, you will be assured that your savings will always be intact,” she said.

“As corps members, save for the future. When you save early, it will help you later in life. When you start saving as a young person, it becomes a habit,” she added.

The Corporation also distributed educational materials to reinforce the lessons learnt during the programme.

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The Rivers State NYSC Coordinator, Mr Oleghe Moses, represented by the Head of Training, Mrs Odok Adzin, commended the NDIC for the initiative and the coordination of the sensitisation campaign.

She said the programme had achieved its objectives, noting that the corps members actively participated in the drama and question-and-answer sessions.

“We appreciate the efforts of the NDIC, which continues to educate the public on the importance of saving and enlightening them on savings, ensuring safety and confidence in our financial system,” he said.

The Corporation said equipping corps members with practical approaches to wealth creation, self-reliance and financial independence would help build a generation of financially disciplined Nigerians capable of contributing to the stability and growth of the economy.

In Delta State, more than 2,500 NYSC members were sensitised on the importance of deposit protection and making informed financial decisions.

The exercise, conducted on Tuesday at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area, focused on the protection provided by the NDIC to depositors in licensed banks.

Delivering a paper titled “Save Smart: Choose Insured Institutions and Know Your Cover” at the 2026 NYSC Sensitisation Seminar, the NDIC Assistant Director, Examination Unit, Mr Alfonso Chibuzor, said the Corporation provided maximum deposit insurance coverage of N5 million per depositor in the event of the failure of a licensed bank.

Chibuzor explained that the NDIC was responsible for protecting depositors, supervising insured financial institutions and managing failed banks to promote public confidence and stability in the banking system.

He clarified that the N5 million coverage applied to a customer’s total eligible deposits in one bank, rather than individual accounts.

“For instance, if you have N6 million in eligible deposits across your savings and current accounts in the same bank, the maximum insured amount is N5 million in total, not N5 million per account,” he explained.

He cautioned corps members against assuming that every financial application, investment product or digital wallet qualified as an insured bank deposit.

He advised them to verify the status of financial service providers and their products with the NDIC.

According to him, the Corporation was established by the Federal Government to administer the deposit insurance system in Nigeria as an additional layer of protection within the country’s financial safety-net arrangement.

He identified prudential regulation and supervision by the CBN, alongside its role as lender of last resort, as other components of the financial safety-net framework.

Chibuzor advised corps members to confirm that financial institutions were licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC before depositing their money.

He also urged them to ensure that their identification details, Bank Verification Number (BVN) and bank information were accurate and consistent, noting that eligible accounts held in the same institution would be considered collectively when determining deposit insurance coverage.

On claims and reimbursement procedures, he advised depositors to rely on official NDIC press statements and communication channels for information and verification.

He warned against relying on rumours and unverified social media publications concerning the failure of financial institutions and the reimbursement of depositors.

Also speaking, the NDIC Head of Communication, Lagos, Mr Toke Afolayon, presented a paper titled “Soft Life or Smart Life,” in which he urged corps members to embrace responsible financial habits rather than pursue unsustainable lifestyles.

He described the soft-life mentality as a lifestyle characterised by spending before thinking, making every social outing compulsory and borrowing money to maintain appearances.

Afolayon encouraged the corps members to adopt a smart lifestyle, which he described as sustainable and centred on financial discipline, savings and planning for the future.

According to him, a smart lifestyle involves preparing a budget before spending, saving before making purchases, enjoying life within one’s financial limits and building financial options for the future.

He stressed the need for young Nigerians to develop sound financial habits early in life to secure their financial independence and stability.