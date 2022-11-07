NDIC Executive Director, 11 others staff bag Honorary CIBN Fellowship, HSMs

In recognition of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation’s excellence in professionalism and expertise which has contributed to the Corporation’s achievements in protecting depositor’s funds and ensuring financial system stability, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has honoured the Executive Director, Operations NDIC, Mr Mustapha M. Ibrahim and 11 other NDIC Senior Executives with Honorary Awards.

A statement signed by the Director, Communication and Public Affairs, NDIC, Mr Bashir Nuhu noted that Mr Ibrahim was awarded with an Honorary Fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) H(FCIB) along with NDIC Director Academy, Francis A. Agboola, during the 2022 CIBN Fellowship Investiture in Lagos.

The CIBN investiture event, with the theme, ‘Bridging the Infrastructure Deficit: The Role of Financial Institutions,’ also featured the investiture of CIBN Honorary Senior Members H(CIB) on NDIC Director Strategy Development, Mrs Stella Henshaw; NDIC Director Insurance and Surveillance, Mr Aliyu Abdulhameed Mohammed; Head of MD’s Office, Mr Iliasu Ibrahim Sani; NDIC Controller, Kano Zonal Office, Mr Usman Aladire Shehu, and six others.

The 2022 CIBN Fellowship Investiture awarded 387 members from the finance and banking sectors of the economy. The awards were given in recognition of their meritorious services, commitment to professional responsibilities and valuable contributions to the industry in particular and the economy in general.

