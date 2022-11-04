NDIC Executive Director, 11 others bag Honorary CIBN fellowships & Senior memberships

By Joseph Inokotong - Abuja
NDIC Executive Director,

In recognition of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation’s (NDIC) excellence in professionalism and expertise which has contributed to the Corporation’s achievements in protecting depositors and financial system stability, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has honored the Executive NDIC Director, Operations, Mr. Mustapha M. Ibrahim and 11other NDIC Senior Executives with Honorary Awards.

Bashir A. Nuhu, Director, Communication & Public Affairs said in a statement that Mr. Ibrahim was awarded an Honorary Fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) H(FCIB) along with NDIC Director Academy, Francis A. Agboola, during the 2022 CIBN Fellowship Investiture in Lagos.

The CIBN investiture event with the theme: ‘Bridging the Infrastructure Deficit: The Role of Financial Institutions, also featured the investiture of CIBN Honorary Senior Members H(CIB) on NDIC Director Strategy Development, Mrs. Stella Henshaw; NDIC Director Insurance & Surveillance, Mr. Aliyu Abdulhameed Mohammed; Head of MD’s Office, Mr. Iliasu Ibrahim Sani; NDIC Controller, Kano Zonal Office, Mr. Usman Aladire Shehu, and six others.

The 2022 CIBN Fellowship Investiture awarded 387 members from the finance and banking sectors of the economy.

The awards were given in recognition of their meritorious services, commitment to professional responsibilities, and valuable contributions to the industry in particular and the economy in general.

 

