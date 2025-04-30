NDIC clinches first, third places at 2024 Federal Public Service Innovation competition

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has announced its exceptional performance at the 2025 Federal Public Service Innovation Competition, emerging as both the overall winner (1st place) and third runner-up (3rd place) out of 155 competing entries from across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

This remarkable achievement was announced by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOSF), Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, during the award ceremony held in Abuja.

The NDIC’s winning entry, the Carpooling Team, developed an innovative digital carpooling application that acts as a rideshare platform aimed at reducing commuting costs for federal workers — a solution that earned them the coveted top prize of N5 million.

In addition, a second NDIC team secured third place with a prize of N3 million for developing an innovative digital platform called Perfoma, designed to enhance staff productivity and streamline administrative processes.

Perfoma serves as a convenient online secretariat that facilitates the creation and tracking of documents, as well as measuring the output and implementation of tasks to monitor staff performance — a fully packaged office suite.

Speaking at the event, HOSF Mrs. Walson-Jack emphasized that “Innovation is one of the six key pillars of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP 25),” commending participating agencies for aligning with the federal government’s vision for a dynamic and efficient public service.

The MD/CE of NDIC, Mr. Bello Hassan, who was represented at the ceremony by the Director of the Strategy Development Department, Mrs. Gwa Uduwak Zachary, lauded the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) for sustaining the innovation tradition.

He also commended the NDIC teams for their groundbreaking achievements, underlining the Corporation’s commitment to excellence, problem-solving, and a forward-thinking approach to public service delivery.

While receiving the teams at his office, the MD/CE of NDIC stated, “This double recognition is a testament to the innovative spirit and professionalism that NDIC nurtures. Our teams have once again demonstrated the Corporation’s leadership in deploying technology and creative thinking to solve real-world challenges.”

The NDIC’s success in the competition, organized by the OHCSF, is a strong endorsement of its ongoing drive to embed innovation into its operational culture.

It also reflects the Corporation’s strategic alignment with national priorities on public service reform, digital transformation, and cost-effective governance.

He added that the NDIC remains committed to supporting and scaling solutions that improve service delivery across the civil service and contribute meaningfully to national development.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE