NDE trains women in tie & dye, event management, others in Rivers

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Rivers State has started training women in different skills to enable them to generate employment, create wealth and alleviate poverty in the country.

The agency plans to train 50 women in tie and dye, 50 in event management, tying of gele and 30 women in natural organic products, bead and perfume making.

Speaking during the flag-off of the programme, Director-General of Women Employment Branch (WEB) in Port Harcourt, Abubakar Fikpo, who was represented by the acting state coordinator of NDE, Mrs Maureen Okeji, said the training was designed to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

Okeji said the training which has three different skills, cut across the 23 local government areas of the state among women living in Rivers State and also the 36 states of the federation.

“The skills are eminent and trending among women across the federation and one of the mandates of the agency is to generate employment, create wealth and alleviate poverty.

“The desire of the directorate is that women were trained across the nation to be self-employed, hence the training is free of charge.





“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is doing its best to generate employment in skills acquisition and the administration had invested in paying trainers to impact skills to the beneficiaries of the empowerment programmes.

“The aim of this is for women to be empowered, make wealth and empower others as multiple effects and these women would be given a token of N25,000 after the training,” Okeji said.

Also speaking, the Field Officer, Federal Department of Fisheries, Mrs Ifeyinwa James, applauded the Federal Government through the agency for organising the training specifically for women.

James said that more women would become Chief Executive Officers (CEO’s) and wealth builders at the end of the training.

She encouraged participants to take the training serious working with dedication, determination and discipline to achieve the aim of the programme.

One of the participants, Mrs Edith Walson, commended the Federal Government and NDE for bringing succour to them.

Walson assured the agency that they would make good use of the training period to acquire skills that would empower more women in the country.

