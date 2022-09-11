NDE trains IDPs, youths on agric enterprises in Borno

By Atiku Galadima, Maiduguri
NDE DG, Abubakar Fikpo

National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Sunday commenced the 2022 Agricultural Extension Training for 50 unemployed youths in Borno State.

Director General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo in Maiduguri, during the one-week training workshop said that the objective of the training was to identify value chain addition of the agricultural sector and prepare beneficiaries to key in aimed at empowering the beneficiaries of the scheme to establish, grow and expand agric enterprises of their choice on a sustainable basis.

According to him, goat production is an economically viable business venture in Nigeria because of its value chain for commercial production and it has great employment potential.

Represented by the State Coordinator of NDE, Zakari Kashim, Fikpo explained that SADTS consists of various agricultural interventions that provide job opportunities to teaming youths on one hand and also provide adequate food for the increasing population.

He said “the great things inherent in goat production business includes meat production, milk, hide, skin and manure.

“These can be used to earn income, increase the livelihood of the farmers, create employment, reduce rural-urban migration and reduce poverty.

“The engagement of unemployed youths therefore goat production business along its value chain plays an important role in the socioeconomic environment.

“The goat production enjoys a very wide market share with all the products in high demand within Nigeria.


“The beneficiaries include IDPs, women and beneficiaries of Post Sustainable Agricultural Development Scheme (Post-SADTS) that engage in agric business and small stock goats production scheme using the revolving model of empowerment.”

