NDE trains Ekiti youths on viable business ideas

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained no fewer than 50 youths in Ekiti State on feasible and viable business ideas for them to be self-reliant and improve their socio-economic lives in society.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony of a week-long training of the NDE’s Enterprise and Finance Counseling Clinic by the department of Small Scale Enterprises in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, the director-general, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo noted that the agency was committed to combating the scourge of poverty among the citizens through the implementation of job creation programmes.

Represented by the state coordinator of NDE, Mustapha Saliu Kayode, he explained that during the training the participants would be exposed to the reality in the nation’s labour market and how best to develop business plans capable of being funded by the financial institutions.

According to him, “Evidently, poverty cannot gain admittance into the abode of a man of industry and economy. We want to train participants to properly conceptualize their chosen business into feasible business ideas and write appropriately feasibility study reports or business plans.

“To counsel participants to choose the type of business that fits the interest, skills and competencies of participants, some may indeed be running businesses already. To interface between resource persons to mentor participants for the production of feasible business plans that has the capability of being funded by financial institutions.”

He advised the participants to take advantage of the training, “ in improving your business and starting your own businesses. Your unusual cooperation, sound work ethics, attentiveness and can-do attitude throughout the span of the one-week training.”

On his part, the representative of the director of the small scale enterprise department, Matthew Aposhi said there was need for graduates in the country to embrace entrepreneurship skills for them to be financially independent, rather than wait for the non-existing white-collar jobs.

