NDE trains Anambra graduates on agriculture

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced training for scores of graduates in Anambra State under the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS).

Tribune Online gathered that the programme was to avail beneficiaries of the opportunity to acquire advanced training in the ‘post SADTS’ scheme of the Rural Employment Promotion Programme.

Addressing the participants, on Thursday, in Awka, the Anambra State capital, during the flag-off ceremony, the state’s NDE coordinator, Mrs Chika Ufelle, noted that participants would be trained in agricultural intervention policies, livestock production, digital marketing of agricultural products as well as food processing, packaging and marketing.

Ufelle noted that the Post SADTS’ training also aimed at providing more food, creating employment, reducing poverty and enhancing the quality of life for farmers and society at large.

50 graduate beneficiaries of the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme ‘SADTS’ in the state have been selected for further training under the Post Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme, post-SADTS’, and will be trained for 5 days to acquire these unique modern technologies in Agriculture and Agricultural Value Chain.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

”This is because the agricultural sector thrives, the manufacturing sector that depends on agricultural produce would also thrive, hunger and poverty would be reduced, the economy at the centre would be healthy, with the prices of goods and services reducing, inflation decreasing and ultimately the negative effects of unemployment such as engagement in anti-social vices would disappear.”

In his remarks, the Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, represented by Mr Chimobi Eleleme said the progress of every economy was measured in her ability to produce her own food to feed her people and the provision of other goods and services.

He added, “This is why the thrust of the programmes of the Directorate at the most, is based on agriculture, skills acquisition, enterprise creation and sustainability strategies.

”It is for this purpose that this training is taking place now. It is our strong belief that all the beneficiaries of this training would judiciously make use of this opportunity by being attentive and punctual throughout the training, to enhance their agricultural competence, make more money and employ others.”

Apple Announces Release Of New IPhone 14 Series. Here’s All You Need To Know About It





NDE trains Anambra graduates on agriculture