NDE trains agri-business owners on sustainable growth in Ekiti

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained agri-business owners on how best to improve and grow their businesses and reduce failure in repayment of loans obtained.

The NDE Director General, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, while speaking at the flag-off of the one-week training under its Post-Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme said the agency was determined to help beneficiaries with necessary information regarding policies, modern agric practice and as well link them with sources of funding for their businesses.

He explained that the training would expose the beneficiaries to the best possible ways to tap into the increasing business opportunities in the agricultural sector and banish poverty in society.

Represented by the state coordinator, Emmanuel Ojo, the DG said, “It is a specialised training on the practical application of government policies and harnessing such opportunities to further create employment and promote high productivities among our beneficiaries; it identifies value addition in the agricultural sector and prepare beneficiaries to key into it.

“The training will empower the beneficiaries of our programs to establish, grow and expand agri-enterprises of their choice on a sustainable basis and chain.

“It will provide agricultural skills, provide more food, create employment, reduce poverty, encourage the youth to embrace agri-business, expand the scope of sources of funding for agri-business and enhance the quality of life for farmers and society as a whole.”

He advised the participants to be dedicated to the training in a bid to improve their businesses and eliminate the chances of failure so as to be able to boost the nation’s economy.

Speaking, the assistant director of the rural employment department of NDE headquarters, Mrs Beatrice Oruoyehun, while congratulating the fifty beneficiaries for being part of the training, demanded full concentration of them.

She expressed regret that people often divert loans offered to them by the NDE, thereby making repayment difficult, adding that the training became necessary for the beneficiaries to know how to grow and sustain their agri-business.





