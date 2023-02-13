By: Terna Chikpa – Jalingo

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), under the Small Scale Enterprises department on Monday commenced a-5-day training on Basic Business Training (BBT), for school leavers and artisans in Taraba State to tackle the menace of business failure.

Alhaji Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, the Director-General of the Directorate who was represented by the Taraba State coordinator, Alhaji Danjuma Shehu, explained during the flag ceremony of the training that the move was the federal government through the directorate to mitigate business failure created as a result of managerial skills by new entrant into the informal sector.

According to him, the exercise which is designed for 65 participants in the state was to train beneficiaries on; Record Keeping, Marketing, Management of Workers, Purchasing and Stock Control, Cash Management, Business Ethics, Costing of Products and Services among others.

“Our decision for this training is to ensure that the menace of business failure as created as a result of managerial skills by new entrant into the informal sector is tackle. Most progressive nations of the world did not achieve economic prosperity because of the large corporations that exist therein but through the small scale businesses based in the informal sector that provides employment for the majority of their populace.

Related News No Content Available

“It is for this reason that NDE is encouraging the formation of small scale businesses through its Enterprise Creation Schemes to support their success through the provision of business management training.

“I wish to encourage you participants to take the training serious and maximize the benefit accruing to it,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Mr. Nura Ibrahim Lau, appreciated NDE for the opportunity and pledged to make the Directorate proud as the training was a privilege that many Nigerians were not access to.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE