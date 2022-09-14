NDE trains 50 unemployed youths, women on sustainable agriculture in Kogi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has commenced a five-day capacity training for 50 unemployed youths and women on sustainable agriculture in Kogi State.

The training is under the Post Sustainable Agricultural Development scheme of the NDE.

The Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, represented by the Kogi State Coordinator, Abubakar Zakari while declaring the training open on Wednesday in Lokoja, said that the empowerment scheme is aimed at equipping participants with advanced technological know-how on rural employment promotion.

He said that the Post Sustainable Agricultural Development initiative is an intervention policy of the federal government that has to do with Livestock Production, Food Processing and Packaging as well as digital marketing of agricultural products.

The facilitator of the training programme, Joshua Fagbemi representing the Director of Rural Employment Promotion Department at the NDE headquarters, Abuja, Duke Edem, said that the gesture is an intervention policy to assist unemployed persons with the modern knowledge of agriculture practices.

In his welcome address, the Head of Rural Employment Promotion Department of Kogi NDE Office, Shaibu Omeiza, urged the participants to take the training very seriously.

According to him, “This Programme is geared towards creating wealth and employment for the downtrodden youths and women in Kogi state”

He also enjoined the beneficiaries to see the opportunity as an advantage to ensure food security for all and self-reliance.

Responding on behalf of other participants, Jacob Abiodun commended the federal government for its numerous social investment programmes since the assumption of office.

He assured that the training will promote attitudinal change in their lives with a view for them to contribute their quota to end the menace of unemployment in Nigeria.

