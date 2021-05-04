NDE trains 50 unemployed youths on environmental beautification in Niger

National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Niger State, has begun the training of about 50 unemployed beneficiaries under the Special Public Works Department on Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS).

The Director-General of the Agency, Alhaji Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, stated this on Tuesday in Minna at the Official Orientation ceremony, adding that the training on Plaster Of Paris (POP) was going on simultaneously in all the states of the federation including Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Represented by Mrs Francisca Eze Ako from the NDE’s headquarters in Abuja, Fiko explained that each of the local government councils will benefit from the skill acquisition programme and charged them to make use of the opportunity.

The NDE DG noted that this programme was one, out of many training programmes of NDE aimed at creating job opportunities for the teeming youths to be self-employed rather than waiting for white-collar jobs that were not readily available.

Also, the Niger State Coordinator of NDE, Alhaji Abdulmalik Abubakar Liman stated that starter packs await only the serious participants who will be committed and dedicated to the training, stressing that the mandate of NDE was to train youths on skills acquisitions in order to be self-sufficient and reliant.

Meanwhile, the resource person/trainer, Mr Stephen Ibe told the trainees that they will be trained in interior decorations including POP, painting, hard landscaping and soft landscaping while he encouraged the participants that they will smile at the end by becoming self-employed and economically reliant to better the society and their respective families.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. | NDE trains youths on environmental beautification | NDE trains youths on environmental beautification | NDE trains youths on environmental beautification |