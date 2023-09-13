The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced a training programme for no fewer than fifty youths in Ekiti state on small stock (goat) production value chain for economic development.

The Director General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo who spoke during the flag-off of the training in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital noted that the scheme under its Rural Employment Programme (REP) was aimed at empowering youths for financial growth and improving the livelihood of rural dwellers.

Represented by the state coordinator, Sanusi Akeem, the DG added that the stock which serves as protein in society with high demand in the market, saying it would also serve as raw materials for manufacturing companies.

He explained that the NDE, which remained a leading employment-creating agency in the country and would, “ensure that job opportunities are provided especially for the teeming unemployed youths with the aim of tackling the problem of employment and poverty in the country.”

On the importance of the project to the youths, the NDE boss said, “Other objectives of the training include, reducing rural-urban migration, reducing poverty and enhancing the protein intake of the populace.

“Goat production and management was focused on this training considering its attendant benefits. Goats are a source of meat, milk, hide and skin and fertiliser from dropping.

“Therefore, engaging the unemployed youths in goat production business along its value chain plays an important role in the socio-economic life of farming communities in terms of income generation and supply of food for the local population and the country at large.”

He encouraged the beneficiaries to be committed and focused on the training towards achieving the desired aim of empowering themselves to be financially independent and develop society.

The DG commended the Ekiti state government and other stakeholders, “ who are steadfastly committed to our mission of ensuring that unemployment and poverty become a thing of the past through job creation in Ekiti State and Nigeria at large.”

