NDE trains 26 unemployed persons on environmental beautification in Imo

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained 26 unemployed persons on environmental beautification skills.

Director-General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo disclosed this Friday while distributing pieces of equipment to the beneficiaries of the training in Owerri.

Represented by the Imo Coordinator of the NDE, Mrs Chisara Egwim-Chima, Nuhu-Fipko said that the programme was organised by the Directorate’s Department of Special Public Works (SPW).

He added that the equipment would enable the beneficiaries put the skills they had been taught into practice.

He listed the equipment to include: wheelbarrows, shovels, rakes, trowels, hoes, moulds, water pumping machines, gloves, saws, plums, water hoses, and some cash components.

According to him, the equipment would enable beneficiaries to practice environmental beautification skills such as hard and soft landscaping, plaster of Paris (POP) and others.

He said: “They have been adequately trained and will now be empowered with tools and some cash components”.

He said that in their innovative manner, they have introduced the distribution of working tools as against cash to mitigate challenges arising from the wrong use of empowerment funds.

He said: “That is why we are providing more equipment than cash.”

Speaking, NDE’s Director of SPW, Mrs Roseline Olaomi said that the equipment would be provided as soft loans repayable in cash equivalents at the expiration of a six-month period.





Olaomi, who was represented by Mr Kenneth Okafor, congratulated the beneficiaries on the successful completion of the training and charged them to put the skills and loaned equipment to their best use.

He said that the training was aimed at reducing unemployment in society and eventually producing ripple effects when beneficiaries gradually mutate into employers of labour.

In his response, one of the beneficiaries, Mr Miracle Onyema, of the Ihitte-Uboma council area, thanked the NDE for remembering the unemployed and promised to justify the resources spent in facilitating the programme.

The picture shows the NDE Imo State Coordinator Mrs Chisara Egwim- Chima presenting equipment to trainees of Environmental Beautification in Owerri.

