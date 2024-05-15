In accordance with the Federal government’s agenda to create self-employment opportunities for the Nigerian youth across the Country, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced training for twenty youths in Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS).

In his speech at the flag off/opening ceremony of the three months training scheme Tuesday in Birnin-Kebbi, the Director General of NDE, Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo who was represented by the State Coordinator of NDE, Francis Ambianto Amos congratulated the trainees for being lucky to be part of the three months training programme.

Malam Fikpo stated that the training they are to commence is to acquaint them with the knowledge in the area of environmental beautification to be able to make money for themselves and be less dependent on relatives or friends.

He stated further that the training is called ‘beautification training scheme’ under the Beautification Department of the NDE, central on them to know how to plant a plant such as flowers, interlocking, plaster of Paris (pop) among others, adding that the essence of it is to create employment for the youths and make money for themselves.

“This training scheme is taking place in all the thirty-six States of the Federation LGAs and NDE has carefully selected 20 youths, males and females in each of the country’s LGAs who are commencing their training which is expected to last for three months.

“Nursery of plants will create employment for them through planting of flowers, NDE touches the lives of unemployed Nigerians in different forms,” he said.

