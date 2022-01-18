NDE trains 158 Ekiti youths on agricultural extension scheme

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained no fewer than 158 youths in Ekiti State under its agricultural extension scheme in a bid to ensure youth employment and improve the economy of the country.

The Director-General of NDE, Abubakar Fikpo, while speaking during the flag-off of the training and orientation through the Rural Employment Promotion(REP) department in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital noted that the federal government was committed to lifting more youths out of the unemployment status and as well guarantee food sufficiency.

Represented by the NDE state coordinator, Mustapha Saliu Kayode, the DG revealed that 100 of the beneficiaries have been paid a grant of N100,000 each to support them to grow their respective agricultural businesses.

According to him, the training would in no small measure ensure the removal of the drudgery associated with the traditional farming practice, stimulate the rural economy and also reduce rural-urban migration of tertiary school graduates.

He said: “It is important to note that the Federal Government has not relented in her effort to ensure that jobs opportunities are provided especially for the teeming unemployed youths with the aim of reducing employment and poverty in the country.

“This is being done to improve agricultural extension services in the country which has a high potential for youth employment in the rural communities.”

While congratulating the beneficiaries, he advised them to take advantage of the training to increase their agricultural knowledge and increase their income-generating potentials.

Fikpo commended the state government and other stakeholders for their supports, “in our daunting task of fighting against poverty through job creation in Ekiti State and Nigeria at large.”

The representative of the REP department from Abuja, Mrs Tola Olaoye, advised the beneficiaries of the grant to be meticulous and deploy the fund to grow and improve their businesses.

Olaoye who said the loan is payable within the next three years explained that six months moratorium will be given to them, urging them to pay back so as for other Nigerians to be part of the scheme.

