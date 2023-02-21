Biola Azeez

National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Osun state has offered temporary jobs to 36 graduates of tertiary institutions to coach students and secondary school leavers with deficiencies in their grades in JAMB, WAEC, NECO, GCE, and NABTEB examinations.

Speaking at the flag-off and orientation ceremony for the Graduate Coaching Scheme (GCS) in Osogbo, the state capital, the Director General NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said that the concept of the scheme was to tackle the menace of graduate unemployment, provide free remedial classes for secondary school graduates and assist them in making up for such grades which would qualify them for admission into tertiary institutions.

The NDE director general, represented at the event by the state Coordinator, Mr. Fakunle Julius, said that the 36 beneficiaries would be distributed in the threshold of 12 instructors for each of the three senatorial districts within the state for three months.

According to him, the scheme organized by the Special Public Work (SPW) department would not only provide temporary jobs for the unemployed graduates but also add to their pool of skills and expose them to better opportunities, and, in turn, reduce social vices in the long run.

In her goodwill message, the National Director SPW department, Mrs. Roseline Olaomi, represented by the HOD, SPW NDE Osun state, Mr. Adewale Adefioye, urged the beneficiaries to realize that they are to prepare students for both internal and external examinations.

While appreciating the federal government for funding the programme, Olaomi said that accomplishing such a task demands quality service and total commitment for a positive result, which she said would give them a better opportunity to be absolved into the worker’s fold.