NDE provides job to 50 persons from 24 states in agriculture enterprise

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), on Wednesday, December 21, 2021, revealed that 50 persons from 24 states of the federation will be the beneficiaries of its second phase of job creation driven agriculture entrepreneurship scheme.

NDE specifically stated that the federal government’s unrelenting efforts to make available job opportunity for Nigeria’s teeming unemployed persons and diversification of the country’s economy was the reasons behind the establishment of the scheme.

A press statement signed and made available to journalists in Abuja by the Directorate’s Deputy Director Information and Public Relations, Edmund Onwuliri, said; “Previously, Twelve States had benefitted from a similar training exercise under the pilot phase of the programme.

“The training of Fifty persons per state will involve the use of chemical sprayers, herbicides and preservatives in agricultural production.

“Trainees will equally be exposed to new knowledge in the deployment and use of improved varieties of seeds and seedlings as well as the knowledge of current government policies and initiatives aimed at incentivizing agricultural production.

“Other objectives of the training programme include to generate employment for the extension workers, increase food production, stimulate the rural economy, remove drudgery associated with traditional agricultural practices, encourage food security as well as addressing the challenge of rural to urban migration among others.

“The programme is expected to produce One Thousand, Two Hundred and Fifty qualified agricultural extension staff that will immediately impact the agricultural value chain in the benefitting states thereby supporting the policy thrust of the Federal Government which seeks to diversify the economy leveraging agriculture.

“Furthermore, the newly trained agricultural extension personnel will deepen the use of scientific and technology-driven services to farmers which will guarantee disease-free production, high-quality yields and stress-free farm production processes.

“The benefitting states under the current phase of the training initiative are: Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Borno, Bayelsa, Benue and Bauchi. Others are, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Ondo, Osun, Gombe Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano and Kebbi states. Also benefitting are, Kogi, Lagos, Nasarawa, Plateau, Rivers, Yobe, Zamfara and the FCT. “

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…