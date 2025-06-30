NDE honours retirees, promises to utilise expertise for job creation

In what has been described as an unprecedented move in the history of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), the agency has held its first-ever official valedictory ceremony to honour retired directors, acting directors, and state coordinators for their meritorious service.

The event, held in Abuja, was a moment of pride and renewed hope for many who had served the country diligently but felt forgotten after retirement. Emotions ran high as the retirees were presented with plaques and certificates of honour in appreciation of their years of commitment to the NDE’s mission of creating employment opportunities for Nigerians.

The atmosphere in the hall was a blend of reflection and gratitude, transforming from an initial sense of being discarded to one of deep appreciation and reconnection. Many retirees, some of whom had served and left the system years ago without any formal recognition, shared testimonies that highlighted a common post-retirement narrative in public service: a feeling of abandonment, difficulties in accessing retirement benefits, and a loss of purpose.

Director General of the NDE, Mr. Silas Agara, described the initiative as a long-overdue show of appreciation and a much-needed shift in public service culture.

“To find time like this to appreciate those who have spent their lives working for the government is the right thing to do,” Agara said. “It gives a sense of belonging, and for those still serving, it becomes a stronger reason to put in their best. It definitely will not cost much to celebrate them and send them off on a good note. It is also not right that any entitlements of theirs should be owed.”

Agara emphasised the importance of cultivating a new culture of honour and continuity, where retirees are not only celebrated but also integrated into ongoing development efforts.

“We just have to start a culture of appreciating those who have spent years in government service. That is why the management of NDE decided to start that culture right here with our retirees,” he said.

In a move that goes beyond ceremonial recognition, the DG disclosed that NDE would actively involve retirees in future programmes and capacity-building projects.

“For the retirees we are celebrating, we have discussed at our management level that we will try as much as we can to integrate most of you into our programmes and projects. You have worked and served NDE; you have built capacity and wealth of experience through the years. So you should help others rise and build their capacity too. We want you to still give back to NDE,” he said, assuring that “when we come calling on you, please give us your audience and support.”

Beyond the honours, Agara also used the platform to remind public service leaders that running a productive agency demands collective responsibility and inclusive leadership.

“If you choose to work with the staff of government agencies without giving them the opportunity to contribute to decisions, all you’ll get is ‘Yes Sir, Yes Sir.’ You won’t get the best out of them,” he warned. “And when you lack their support for the direction you’re taking as DG or MD, you may run into trouble—and the blame will be all yours.”

He stressed that appreciating staff who contribute to the success of an agency’s programmes and projects must become the norm, not the exception.

The retirees, many of whom expressed surprise and joy at the recognition, left with not just plaques and certificates, but a renewed sense of purpose and the promise of continued relevance in the nation’s employment development.

