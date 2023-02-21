‘Yomi Ayeleso | Ado-Ekiti

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) said it has flagged off orientation course for no fewer than 36 beneficiaries in its Graduate Coaching Scheme (GCS) towards improving the performance of students in external examinations in Ekiti State.

The Director-General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, during the flagging off of the scheme under Special Public Works (SPW) in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, said that aside the mandate of the agency in generating employment for youths, it would also help enhance the performance of candidates for external examinations across the state.

Represented by the State Coordinator, Olugbenga Sanusi, the DG stated that the 36 graduate instructors would be engaged across the three senatorial districts of the state for coaching class on different subjects for students preparing for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and other external examinations.

He said, “The Graduate Coaching Scheme (GCS-2023) of the NDE is primarily designed to actualise a two-fold objective which are to gainfully engage unemployed graduates of tertiary institutions of learning in transient coaching opportunities on the one hand whilst reducing the abysmal performance recorded by remedial students at entrance examinations such as UTME and WASSCE on the other hand.

“The GCS-2023 will span for a period of three months with a commencement date of January 30 and closing date of April 30. During this period, 36 instructors will be actively enlisted across the three senatorial coaching centres in the state (i.e. 12 instructors per senatorial coaching centre).”

“Also, the subjects to be coached include English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Accounting, Economics, Commerce, Literature-in-English, Government, Civic Education and Vocational/Entrepreneurship Studies.”

While disclosing that the coaching class is free for the students across the senatorial districts, he said that the agency would be paying the instructors and course instructors monthly allowance of N20,000 and N25,000 respectively.

“In the light of the above, it is the directorate’s unreserved expectation that all hands will be on deck in order to prudently put the machineries that have been provided on the GCS platform to optimal utilisation for laudable results.

“This stems from the adage that says ‘to whom much is given, much is expected.’ NDE has played its part, the onus therefore lies on you to dutifully discharge your potential as seasoned coaches to the students in your care,” he added.





