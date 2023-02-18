Yomi Ayeleso

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) said it has flagged off orientation courses for no fewer than 36 beneficiaries in its Graduate Coaching Scheme (GCS) towards improving the performance of students in external examinations in Ekiti State.

The Director General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo while speaking during the flagging off of the scheme under Special Public Works (SPW) in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital explained that aside from the mandate of the agency in generating employment for youths, it would also help enhance the performance of candidates for external examinations across the state.

Represented by the state coordinator, Olugbenga Sanusi, the DG stated that the 36 graduate instructors would be engaged across the three senatorial districts of the state for coaching classes on different subjects for students preparing for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and other external examinations.

According to him, ” In detail, the Graduate Coaching Scheme (GCS-2023) of the NDE is primarily designed to actualize a two (2) fold objectives which are: to gainfully engage un-employed graduates of tertiary institutions of learning in transient coaching opportunities on the one hand whilst reducing the abysmal performance recorded by remedial students at entrance examinations such as UTME & WASSCE on the other hand.

” The GCS-2023 will span for three (3) months with a commencement date of 30th January 2023 and a closing date of 30th April 2023. During this period, thirty-six (36) instructors will be actively enlisted across the three (3) senatorial coaching centres in the state (i.e. 12 instructors per senatorial coaching centre).

” Also, the subjects to be coached include: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Accounting, Economics, Commerce, Literature-in-English, Government, Civic Education and Vocational/Entrepreneurship Studies.”

While disclosing that the coaching class is free for the students across the senatorial districts, he revealed that the agency would be paying the instructors and course instructors monthly allowance of N20,000 and N25,000 respectively.

” In light of the above, it is the Directorate’s unreserved expectation that all hands will be on deck to prudently put the machinery that has been provided on the GCS platform to optimal utilization for laudable results.

” This stems from the adage that says to whom much is given, much is expected. NDE has played its part, the onus, therefore, lies on you to dutifully discharge your potential as seasoned coaches to the students in your care,” he added.

