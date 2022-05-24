NDE engages 330 youth in 11 states in enviropreneurship job scheme

IN furtherance of its bid to provide jobs to the teeming unemployed persons in the country, especially the youth and women, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) says it has engaged about 330 youths in a new job creation training scheme in 11 states of the federation.

The NDE also stated that the 11 states where the scheme kicked off are Adamawa, Benue, Borno, Ebonyi, Jigawa, Lagos, Kwara, Osun and Yobe. It also revealed that the job creation programme is named ‘Enviropreneurship Development Scheme.’

A press statement by NDE’s Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations, Edmund Onwuliri, said, “Enviropreneurship Development Scheme (EDS) is designed to focus on environmental problems and accommodating societal needs while at the same time meeting the economic objectives of the organisation since it has to do with doing business.

“In fact, an enviropreneuer sees the world as a place full of resources and can also nurture a culture of lifecycle-based thinking on how to turn wastes into valuables by changing the rules and norms of the society. The scheme is about bringing market principles to resolve environmental problems. It encourages market-based solutions to environmental problems and it is not just when local factory incorporates green production methods, but when the market principles are applied.”

The statement further said, “The scheme commenced on April 1, 2022 in the 11 benefiting states and it is expected to round off on July 1, 2022. The 11 states concerned recruited and deployed 330 participants at 30 persons per state to the already sourced 33 relevant organisations/companies for a period of three months internships.

“Two states, Adamawa and Ebonyi, engaged five organisations to provide internships for 30 participants in each state. Osun State engaged four organisations while Benue, Jigawa, Kwara, Lagos and Yobe States involved three companies for the purpose of providing internships for the participants. Borno and Kebbi States, on the other hand, engaged two companies each. However, Kogi State engaged only one company that has two different arms engaged in collecting and sorting out used materials. To this end, one arm of the company carries out the sorting of materials while the second processes them into finished goods/items.





“Most of the companies are into the recycling business. The items used include; food waste, used and damaged materials like tyres, plastic, paper, cartons, metal scraps, car batteries, etc. These materials are processed into finished products such as manure for farm, slippers, chair frames, plastic spoons and forks, buckets, plastic bottles, takeaway bags, backpacks, curtain rails, flower pots, earrings and necklaces, bread moulds, coal pots, heavy-duty iron pots, etc.”

NDE further explained, “The objectives of the scheme is to reduce unemployment among youths by providing ‘on-the-job training’ in environpreneurship development activities.

“The specific objectives include provision of entrepreneurship skills training to interested unemployed youths and persons through various workshops on recycling existing waste materials/resources which will in turn benefit present and future generations.

“Provision of means of livelihood and self-reliance to participants upon completion of on-the-job skills training in entrepreneurship development; reduction in the impact of climate change on the environment; improving the standard of living of the participants of the training programme; acquisition of skills training on the use of waste materials to develop several products and services that bring about sustainable business; creation of environmental maintenance awareness amongst people living in the communities nationwide which in turn gives healthy and clean environment.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE