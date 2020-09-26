NDE empowers over 25,000 Cosmetology trained women ― Dr Argungu

The Director-General of National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu has disclosed that over 25,000 cosmetology trained women were empowered across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria through the directorate.

Dr Nasiru Argungu also disclosed that NDE had empowered over eleven thousand unemployment men and women under the Micro Enterprises Enhancement Scheme(MEES) across the 36 states of the federation.

The DG made the disclosure today in Gusau, Zamfara State capital during the formal flag up ceremony and disbursement of loans to beneficiaries of MEES in Zamfara State.

Dr Argungu who was represented by the Director NDE in the state Mallam Abdullahi Yakubu said 500 youths and women would benefit from the loans scheme in the state.

He explained that the NDE mandate is to reduce the menace of unemployment among youths and women in the country.

“The micro-enterprises enhancements scheme(MEES) which is under the small scale enterprises department of the Directorate was saddled with the responsibility to reduce the menace of unemployment among youths and women”.

He maintained that N10,000 would be given to each of the 500 beneficiaries and commended the efforts of the chief of staff to the speaker House of Representatives Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji for his support and commitment towards creating jobs opportunity for youth and women in the state.

