NDE disburses N4.5 million to 228 artisans in Ekiti

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has disbursed to no fewer than 228 artisans across the 16 local government areas of Ekiti state a sum of N4.5 million to support and expand their businesses.

The Director General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo noted that the federal government was determined to provide source of living for the teeming unemployed youths through deliberate efforts across all sectors not leaving the artisans.

Represented by the state NDE coordinator , Mustapha Saliu Kayode, the DG explained that the artisans are key components to the growth of any economy, advising them to deploy the funds in their businesses and not diverted it to other things.

He stated that the fund under its micro enterprise enhancement scheme loan is expected to be paid back within one year, ” so as to give room for other artisans in the state to be part of the programme and benefit from it.”

According to him, ” The objectives of the loan disbursed are, to empower artisans to expand their businesses and their output. Also to enhance their businesses and there by increase their wealth and importantly too increase the number of persons employable by their businesses.

“The payback period of the loan is one year with three months moratorium and each of the beneficiaries got N20,000.”





Addressing about 100 youths who were trained on entrepreneurship skill development, he said it became necessary for the graduates to prepare and conceptualised their ideas into effective businesses.

He added that after the training the beneficiaries would be linked with both private and public organization that could help in attracting funds to their businesses for growth and development.

“We put the training together to help participants to properly conceptualize their chosen businesses into feasible business ideas and write bankable feasibility study report or business plan and also to link the participants with relevant stakeholders who can assist them in funding their viable projects, ” he said.