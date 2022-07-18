NDE disburses N100,000 loans each to 38 youths in Kogi for sustainable agriculture

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has disbursed N100,000 loans each to 38 youths in Kogi State to embark on sustainable agricultural development.

The loan is earmarked for the beneficiaries to embark on four agricultural schemes, namely; Graduate Agricultural Enhancement, Community Based Agricultural Empowerment, Sustainable Agricultural Development and Agricultural Enhancement under the Rural Employment Promotion Department of the NDE in Kogi state.

Aside from loan disbursement, a total of 100 unemployed youths were trained in sustainable agricultural development.

Flagging off the programme at the weekend in Lokoja, the Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo who was represented by the state coordinator, Mallam Abubakar Zakari described agriculture as the only sector that has the potential to create mass employment for the unemployed youths in Nigeria.

The Director General reiterated the desire of the Buhari’s led administration to tackle unemployment headlong by embarking on Programmes that will create more job opportunities for the Youths.

In his welcome address during the flag-off ceremony, the Head of Rural Employment Promotion, Mallam Shuaibu Omeiza said that the training was designed to equip beneficiaries with the needed training in crop production, livestock farming, food processing and packaging.

The facilitator of the programme from NDE headquarters, Abuja, Mrs Ann Ita charged the trainees to avail themselves of the opportunity as it is capable of transforming their lives positively.

Responding on behalf of the participants, Mallam Alhassan Dangana, praised the NDE and the federal government for giving them the opportunity for the training with a promise to make good use of the rare privilege.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





NDE disburses N100,000 loans each to 38 youths in Kogi for sustainable agriculture

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

NDE disburses N100,000 loans each to 38 youths in Kogi for sustainable agriculture