The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Tuesday disbursed the Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme (MEES) loan to 260 unemployed youth in Taraba state.

Alhaji Danjuma Shehu, the NDE state coordinator noted at the occasion in Jalingo that the disbursement was the federal government’s effort towards improving the lives of unemployed Nigerians. He also said the idea was to empower unemployed youth to become self- reliance and impact the lives of others for a better society.

According to him, each beneficiary will receive N20,000 MEES loan which has a grace period of three months before the commencement of repayment.

The coordinator also disclosed that all beneficiaries were expected to have an existing business and provide project addresses that can be located with ease by the officers on supervision.

“We will disburse the funds to the beneficiaries using the information provided to their respective account number and banks. Each of the successful artisans would receive the sum of twenty thousand nairas N20,000.

“I urged you the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the loans to enable you to make prompt repayment plans because the loans are revolving, aimed at providing access to others” Shehu noted.

Mr. Kelvin Agbu and Mrs. Hassan Usman, both thanked NDE for the gesture and promised to use the money for the purpose it was meant for.

