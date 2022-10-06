NDE commences training scheme for youth employment in Taraba

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), in Taraba state on Wednesday, commenced training youth on technocultural crafts and quick-fix schemes to tackle the unemployment rate in the state.

The Director-General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo told the trainees in Jalingo that the technocultural craft and quick-fix scheme was the Federal Government NDE’s new initiative to boost job creation through indigenous artwork.

Abubakar who was represented by Aliyu Muhammed Umar noted that the idea was to create quicker ways to end unemployment and boost societal development.

Earlier, the state program coordinator, Danjuma Shehu, explained that the idea was to

revamp the practice of indigenous cultural crafts as it was observed for many years that the indigenous cultural crafts received less attention from the younger generations.

According to Shehu, the indigenous culture’s craft was potentially enough to provide gainful employment to the unemployed persons in the country, especially in rural areas.

He also noted that the craft has high attraction and opportunity for foreign exchange, and it was demand-driven wise for the federal government to impact skills knowledge and tune create job opportunities for both educated and non-educated youths in Nigeria.

“We have been granted approval by the federal government to recruit and train another 1850 after the initial 185 unemployed persons Nationwide in the first phase of the program.

“The training is aimed at imparting skills on unemployed persons to enable them to become skilled and proficient enough to earn a living and contribute positively towards the economic growth of the society.

“The technocultural craft and quick-fix scheme is the idea to meet up with the increasing challenges of unemployment in the country as we believe that the indigenous cultural craft has potential to provide gainful employment to the unemployed persons in the country, especially in rural areas.

“The crafts have high attraction and opportunity for foreign exchange that is demand driven so, the federal government through NDE has decided to impact skills knowledge and tune create job opportunities for both educated and non-educated youths in Nigeria through the indigenous crafts.

“We have made arrangements for monthly stipends during the training period to encourage the trainees, we will also give them a soft loan to enable them to start their businesses after the training and we wish to urge all trainees to take the opportunity seriously, “The state coordinator explained.

