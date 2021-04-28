NDE commences training of 3,700 participants on agric development in Anambra

No fewer than 3,700 persons will participate in the nationwide training on sustainable agricultural development scheme organised by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), under the Rural Employment Promotion Department.

The Acting Director-General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, disclosed, on Wednesday, during the orientation ceremony of the beneficiaries in Awka, Anambra State capital, saying that 100 participants were drawn from each of the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Fikpo, who was represented by Mr Pascal Edene noted that the programme was designed for graduates of higher institutions, school leavers and retirees, using experiential learning methods of on-farm demonstrations with tutorials on industry best practices.

According to him, The success of the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS), implementation, led to the management approval for the scheme to be replicated in the 36 states including FCT.

“The seven areas to acquire skills are on crop production, livestock management, Micro-livestock management. food processing, preservation and storage, Agro-services and farm mechanisation.

“The scheme involves 2 weeks of theoretical training and 3 months of experiential adaptive practical training.”

In her earlier remarks, the State Co-ordinator, NDE, Mrs Chika Ufelle, said that the participants would also be trained on enterprise management, business plan preparation, value-enhancing life and skills and success attitudes.

“They are encouraged to form co-operatives in order to benefit from resettlement packages.

“It is our strong belief that after this training, all the participants would have acquired both theoretical and practical knowledge that would enable them to succeed in their various chosen agro-ventures, become employers of labour, thereby help in growing the economy,” Ufelle stated.

The State Co-ordinator further thanked the Acting DG of NDE for graciously approving the implementation of the programme at the most auspicious time, adding that the roles of the stakeholders in eradicating poverty through laudable programmes are most appreciated.

One of the participants, 23 years old Emmanuel Igbena, equally thanked the organisers and stakeholders for making the event impactful, stating that, “ based on the contemporary views on how the programme was organised and displayed, I am marvelled for the knowledge I have acquired so far.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…NDE commences training of 3,700 participants on agric development in Anambra

NDE commences training of 3,700 participants on agric development in Anambra