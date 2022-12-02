NDE commences training of 25 unemployed graduates in solar power installation, maintenance

25 unemployed graduates have commenced a 3- month training in solar power installation and maintenance in Bauchi State as a means of employment creation.

The training is being facilitated by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Bauchi State office as disclosed by state coordinator, Lawan Yaya while speaking at the end of a 5-day orientation held for the beneficiaries on Friday.

According to him, the training is being carried out under the Solar Energy Training Scheme (SETS) of the NDE aimed at giving the beneficiaries basic training on the new source of energy generation.

He added that the training was a collaboration between the NDE and Abuja graduate school.

He also explained that the exercise commenced on Monday noting that the trainees would be sent to master trainers for proper practical and on-the-job training skills for the next three months.

Lawan Yaya further said that Malam Abubakar Fikpo, the NDE Director-General, was passionate about the unemployed graduates in the country, hence the various self-sustenance training initiated by the organisation to address unemployment in the country.

According to him, “The objective of the training is to develop skills’ service personnel in solar energy procurement, installation and maintenance and to use infrastructure deficit to provide power for small businesses, homes, and streetlights, among others.”

He also said, “They will also be taught how to maintain inverters, install the panels, maintain the batteries and do the connections before going to the field with their master trainers.

“NDE wants to reduce the number of unemployed youths, especially, the teeming graduates who are redundant and sitting at home doing nothing because government jobs are hard to come by these days,” he said.

Lawan Yaya also explained that the beneficiaries would be given resettlement packages after the training and N15,000 each as transportation allowance for the period of three months.

He then advised them to be punctual, listen attentively and be good ambassadors of the NDE and to the teeming youths.

One of the trainees, Abubakar Lawal, who spoke on behalf of all of the trainees, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government and the NDE for the gesture.

He assured them that the beneficiaries would make effective use of the knowledge they would acquire so that they would soon become employers of labour.

