NDE begins training 480 youth on entrepreneurship skills in Taraba

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), on Monday, began the training of 480 unemployed youths in different skills acquisition to tackle unemployment and end youths’ restiveness.

Mr Abubakar Fikpo the Director-General of the Directorate noted at the flagging-off ceremony in Jalingo that, the three months training was targeted at reducing the high rate of unemployment and youth restiveness in Taraba state.

Represented by Mohammed Musa, the DG, expressed that the directorate found it necessary to engage the state’s unemployed youths in skills that would make them self-reliant, as the idea would also help in reducing the daily rise of insecurity in the state.

“The directorate’s decision to select 480 youth from different communities of Taraba for skills training today is to ensure the unemployment challenges among youth that mostly result to social vices is reduced.

“We believe at the end of this three months training exercise, they will be employers of labour in their various skills both in Taraba and Nigeria at large. We believe their skills after the training, would be capable of changing the lives and standard of other upcoming ones who may have chosen the part of criminality to earn a living.” The DG justified.

Mr Danjuma Shehu, the state coordinator of the program while encouraging the beneficiaries to see the training as an open door for success in their lives and future development of their immediate communities, disclosed that the Directorate was poised to create job opportunities for unemployed Nigerians to be self-reliance.

He challenged the beneficiaries to be ambassadors of labour by ensuring mass remover of unemployed youth from the streets after the training for a greater society.

