The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the registration exercise of unemployed graduates in the 27 Local Government Areas in Imo state.

The Imo State Coordinator of NDE, Mrs Chisara Winefred Eqwim-Chima disclosed to Tribune Online on Friday in the office in Owerri during the handing over of registration materials to the Orlu LGA liason officer and Orsu LGA liason officer respectfully.

Egwim-Chima disclosed that the registration exercise was scheduled to commence on Monday 17th April 2023 and would end on Friday 5th May, 2023.

She appealed to those living in all parts of the state and its environ to endeavour to register at the NDE Imo state office, located at the Federal Sectariate Owerri along Owerri/ Port Harcourt express road.

She said others were expected to register at their various local government headquarters or any local government Secretariat nearest to them.

The state Coordinator enjoined the unemployed persons in the state to take advantage of the opportunity to b

She urged the affected graduates to visit their local government with their NIN, phone number and highest qualification.

The state Coordinator in the company of the HOD PR&S Department Imo state handed over the registration materials to the Orlu L.G.A Liason officer.

