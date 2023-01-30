NDE begins move to end deficiency in senior school examinations in Taraba

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), on Monday, commenced orientation for Graduate Coaching Scheme (GCS), to help students with deficiencies in JAMB, WAEC, NECO and GCE examinations to make up the grades that will qualify them for university admission.

The Taraba state programme coordinator, Alhaji. Danjuma Shehu noted at the event in Jalingo that the scheme designed under the special public works department was also targeted at creating employment for the unemployed graduate of tertiary education in the state.

“It is a concept developed to help students that have deficiencies in their various senior school examinations like JAMB, WAEC, NECO and GCE examinations to make up for such grades that will qualify them for university admission. It also to helps produce quality employable and marketable personnel for medium-scale enterprises.

“The objective of the scheme is to improve and provides qualitative education to those with a deficiency in their grades and also create employment for unemploy graduates.

“The scheme will be implemented in the three senatorial zones of the state with Jalingo, Takum and Gassol local governments as training centres for North, south and Centra respectively.

“The 3 months training scheme will only recruit participants with degree certificates and HND holders in education with N20 as monthly stipends,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the participants, Aliyu Musa, assured that they would do their best to ensure that the most needed knowledge is imparted to the students to achieve in their examination and build quality education in the state.

