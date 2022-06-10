NDE begins entrepreneurship training for 480 youths in Ekiti

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced entrepreneurship training for 480 unemployed youths across the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State in a bid to create employment opportunities.

The training saw 320 youths enrolled for the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS) and 160 beneficiaries for the Advanced National Open Apprenticeship Scheme ( A-NOAS).

Speaking during the flag-off in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, the Director-General of NDE, Abubakar Fikpo noted that the training was designed to expose beneficiaries to various basic and advanced skills that would help in improving their socio-economic status.

Represented by the state coordinator of NDE, Mustapha Saliu Kayode, the DG explained that the federal government was determined to banish poverty from society by ensuring that youths are engaged especially through entrepreneurial skills.

He said, ” The 320 beneficiaries of B-NOAS will be trained in various skills which include; tailoring, hairdressing, barbing, makeover, shoe making and bag making for three months. Similarly, the 160 beneficiaries of A-NOAS will also be trained in the above-listed trades but on the advanced level for three months

” The main objective of the training is to equip the unemployed youths with requisite technical skills to make them self-reliant. You will agree with me that there is no better time to embark on such a very essential task than now, especially in the present era when white-collar and paid employment is no longer available.





” I wish to congratulate the beneficiaries of today’s event and also encourage you to avail yourselves of this great opportunity so as to escape from the over-flooded labour market and enhance your economic sustenance.”

He advised the beneficiaries to be committed and concentrate on the course of the training, noting that the NDE would be strict with attendance towards achieving the desired results.

The representative of the Director of vocational skills development, Mrs Modesta Erekwu encouraged the 480 beneficiaries to take full advantage of the training in order to break the chain of poverty in the society.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

NDE begins entrepreneurship training for 480 youths in Ekiti

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

NDE begins entrepreneurship training for 480 youths in Ekiti