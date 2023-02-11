‘Yomi Ayeleso

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced its Basic Business Training for artisans and school leavers across the 16 Local Government Areas of Ekiti state.

The Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo who spoke during the opening ceremony of the programme in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital explained that the training was designed to expose the beneficiaries to basic knowledge in business management skills.

The DG added that having only skills would not guarantee the success of small and medium-scale enterprises, except with modern management skills in business in the informal sector.

According to him, ” Basic Business Training as the name connotes was designed by the Directorate to train artisans and school leavers on the rudimentary aspects of business management skills.

“This was because it was observed that being highly skilled in a vocation does not preclude a micro business operator from failure but with the acquisition of business management skills, the chances of success in the marketplace are increased. Therefore, the training is part of the effort of the Directorate to address the menace of business failure created as a result of lack of managerial skills by new entrants into the informal sector.”

He described the informal sector as one of the strong pillars of the nation’s economy, noting that the NDE would remain committed to enhancing the capacity of owners of small and medium-scale enterprises towards the development and growth of the country.