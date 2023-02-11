‘Yomi Ayeleso
The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced its Basic Business Training for artisans and school leavers across the 16 Local Government Areas of Ekiti state.
The Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo who spoke during the opening ceremony of the programme in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital explained that the training was designed to expose the beneficiaries to basic knowledge in business management skills.
The DG added that having only skills would not guarantee the success of small and medium-scale enterprises, except with modern management skills in business in the informal sector.
According to him, ” Basic Business Training as the name connotes was designed by the Directorate to train artisans and school leavers on the rudimentary aspects of business management skills.
“This was because it was observed that being highly skilled in a vocation does not preclude a micro business operator from failure but with the acquisition of business management skills, the chances of success in the marketplace are increased. Therefore, the training is part of the effort of the Directorate to address the menace of business failure created as a result of lack of managerial skills by new entrants into the informal sector.”
He described the informal sector as one of the strong pillars of the nation’s economy, noting that the NDE would remain committed to enhancing the capacity of owners of small and medium-scale enterprises towards the development and growth of the country.
” Therefore, the role of the local barber, shoe shiner, hairdresser, and similar players in the economy cannot be disregarded. This is more so that the small-time barber can become a conglomerate tomorrow.
” Despite all these potentials of the informal sector operators, the actualization of their full impact can only become real when their businesses are successful which can be achieved when they can manage the technical and management aspects of their businesses,” he said.
On his part, the NDE state coordinator, Olugbenga Sanusi disclosed that sixty-five beneficiaries were selected to be part of the training, which he said would transform the informal sector, adding that, ” acquisition of vocational/technical skills is not enough to ensure the success of a business’s but the ability to manage it.”
Sanusi urged the artisans and the school leavers, ” to take advantage of this training in improving your business and starting your businesses.”
