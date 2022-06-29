NDE begins assessment of SME loan beneficiaries in Taraba

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), on Wednesday, began a development assessment tour on the Small and Medium Enterprises(SME) loan beneficiaries in Taraba state.

Mallam Danjuma Shehu, the Taraba State coordinator of the Directorate noted during the tour that the idea was to ascertain the progress achieved by NDE’s loan beneficiaries for small and medium enterprises in the state.

Shehu stated that NDE was committed to ensuring both educated and uneducated youth are trained in various skills acquisition to enable them to become self-reliant and be employers of labour in the state.

“Our assignment tour to these young entrepreneurs is to ascertain their levels of progress in their various skills of practice to making life meaningful in the society.

“We trained and gave them loans to start their small businesses, and that is why we are moving round to see how they are progressing in those businesses.

“We are monitoring them because we want them to be employers of labour and impact positively on their communities. We believe that their Progress in those businesses would in no small measure reduce the unemployment rate in both Taraba and Nigeria and as well, create a positive impact on the security challenges in the country”. Shehu justify.

Mr Adam Dawi Mshelbwala a beneficiary who used the loan money to establish a Primary and secondary school expressed that he has made so much progress in improving his standard of living and that of other young desirable ones.

He disclosed that he has 700 students with 44 teachers working on a monthly payment arrangement.





He appreciated NDE for changing his life for the better and making him an employer of labour.

Mr Andesiya Iliya Adamu, who is into shoe making and coupling also disclosed that the NDE training and loan have helped him to engage 6 workers and 15 apprentices.

He promised to work hard to employ more people to help reduce unemployment and overdependence on the government.

