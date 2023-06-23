The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced a 3-Day Post Sustainable Agricultural Development training scheme on KASH model in Owerri the capital of Imo.

Flagging off the training on Wednesday at the NDE office, Federal Secretariat along Owerri/Port Harcourt road, the Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo said that NDE has being the highest employment generating agency in the country.

Fikpo represented by the Imo NDE Coordinator, Mrs. Chisara Winefred Eqwim-Chima acknowledged the fact that the white color job in the country is limited pointing out the determination of NDE in making sure that unemployed youths in the country are gainfully engaged.

He said that the main essence of creating NDE is to create employment opportunities and empower unemployed youths in the country which according to him is targeted at reducing rate of unemployment.

The DG said that NDE trains individual persons in agricultural schemes with the belief that it will offer the best employment generation using modern ways of agriculture with the target to get larger yields.

He challenged the trainees to use the opportunity to learn the knowledge and skills in cultivating agriculture, rear all manner of animals, engage in fishery amongst other things.

The DG advised the beneficiaries to imbibe the best-changed attitude and habit through orientation, especially in managing and starting their business adding that the training helps them to acquire the needed skills to start their own business.

In her welcome speech, the Imo State Coordinator of NDE, Mrs. Chisara Winefred Eqwim-Chima said that the 3-day training is targeted at unemployed persons whether graduates or non-graduates.

Mrs. Eqwim-Chima represented by the Head of Department in charge of Stores NDE, Imo State Mr. Uchendu Emenike said that NDE has also lined up a series of programmes aimed at empowering and engaging unemployed youths.

She advised the trainees to cash into the opportunity provided for them to learn the needed skills with the view of replicating it at the end of their training.

The State Coordinator reminded them that the knowledge acquired would assist them in feature to start their own business where they can as well employ others to be trained too.





Speaking earlier, the HOD of Rural Employment Promotion, Mrs. Uzoamaka Onyeachu represented by Mr. Uzoma Agharanya while welcoming the trainees, reminded them of the essence of the training which is anchored on sustainable agricultural development.

She advised them to avail themselves the ample opportunity to be trained in order to be engaged in sustaining themselves.

Responding, one of the participants Ugorji Kelechi thanked the NDE for the opportunity offered them to be trained in this area of sustainable agricultural development.

He assured that whatever knowledge acquired would be judiciously utilised.

