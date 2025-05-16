NDDIS facilitated $63m investment for Bauchi — Convener

The Convener, Nigerians In Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (NDDIS), Prince Bimbo Folayan has disclosed mobilizing 63 million dollars from philantropic funders to Bauchi State via the Summit.

Bimbo, who spoke to Tribune Online on Wednesday, said the funders expressed interest in United Nations Sustainable Development Goals-inclined projects , pointing out that the money will be disbursed soon.

He stated that Katsina state was also selected as a beneficiary, stating that the Group could help in attracting more investments into the country with Federal Government support.

Folayan noted that the Federal Government focused on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) only prior to the formation of NDDIS and there was no direct link with the Diasporans.

The Convener pointed out the country’s economy stimulated, jobs created, poverty eradicated, capital and expertise mobilized through diasporans intervention.

“Through the Summit, some philantropic funders came in for projects that fulfil some of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and we were able to get Bauchi and Katsina state to benefit.

“We have mobilized about 63 million dollars for Bauchi state. It will soon be disbursed.

“Before we set up NDDIS, the Federal Government used to focus on only Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). There was no direct link with the diasporans.

“We are the best link for Federal Government to attract investment.

“The effect of the Summit has been enormous on the economy of Nigeria. We have had british companies that have gone to Nigeria that we have created opportunities for them to set up.

“We have also got Nigerians back home relocated to set up businesses

“I realised that majority of Nigerians in the United Kingdom always want to go back home; Hence, we created a bridge between them and Nigeria. It was to attract investment back to Nigeria and to use the platform as a form of link.

“It will stimulate the economy. It will bring in a lot of capital. It will bring in expertise. There will be job creation and poverty eliminated.” He said.

The Convener concluded they can do more with the requisite Federal Government’s support.