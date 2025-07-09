Latest News

NDDC to spend N5bn on skills acquisition for women/children

Johnkennedy Uzoma
NDDC logo acquisition for women

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has set aside the sum of N5 billion for the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce to strengthen entrepreneurial skills training acquisition for women and children in the Niger Delta region.

The initiative is purely designed to empower these groups and enhance their economic prospects.

Speaking at the ceremony marking the 25th anniversary/women and youth conference held in Owerri on Wednesday, the Managing Director/CEO, Chief Samuel Ogbuku disclosed that the commission has since transited from transaction to transformation over the 25 years of its establishment.

He said that whole sustainable structures are being put in place to enhance the well-being of women and children.

He disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had developed plans for the commission to concentrate on agriculture with a mini agricultural summit cum retreat where.

He said: “we are going to draw a road map for agriculture in the Niger Delta in its next phase.”

He advised the women and children in the region to take advantage of the skill acquisition programme of the commission to remedy their challenges, assuring that President Tinubu would continue to place an eagle eye on the activities of the commission for more meaningful results.

The NNDC Chief Executive explained that the ceremony was put in place to educate women and youth on the achievements so far recorded by the commission since its inception 25 years ago, consult with them for necessary guidance and direction.

He added that the NNDC is going digital and gave an assurance that those who are entitled to one payment or the other would soon receive their payment.

In his address, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State who was represented by his Deputy, Dr

(Mrs.) Chinyere Ekomaru, commended the NDDC for its examplary performance especially in the areas of building and reconstruction of schools, markets, hospitals, and other basic infrastructural facilities in the Niger Delta region.

The governor however pleaded with the commission to partner with the state government in the area of flood control, provision of rural electrification and the dredging of the Urashi River.

In his remarks, the Member representing Imo State in the NDDC Commission, Dr Kyrian Uchegbu, advised the commission to continue to do business with the state government, especially in the area of youth development, partnership in agriculture and infrastructural development.

