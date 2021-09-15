NDDC stresses importance of good health for staff

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has stressed the importance of a regular fitness walk schedule to ensure good health for its workforce in putting them in top shape to work for the rapid development of the Niger Delta region.

Interim administrator of the commission, Mr. Efiong Akwa, gave the call during a fitness walk, recently, saying the exercise, which took the workers through the streets of Port Harcourt, was also aimed at inculcating in the staff the spirit of team work.

Akwa, who led the management and staff on the road walk from the Model Secondary School GRA Phase 11, round the adjoining streets in the area, remarked that the job routine of NDDC staff was usually intensive and that they needed to engage in regular exercises to avoid breakdown and avoidable health challenges.

According to a press release issued by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Dr Ibitoye Abosede, most workers in the NDDC lead a sedentary lifestyle, making it important to expose them to fitness exercises that would help them keep in good shape.

He urged members of staff to continue to adhere strictly to all the COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing and regular washing of hands.

In his remarks, the NDDC Director of Administration, Mr. Charles Akpan, stated that the exercise was commendable and a reminder that workers should improve in all areas so as to be alert in the discharge of their duties.

Also speaking, the NDDC Director of Youth and Sports, Mr. Offiong Ephraim, said that the exercise programme was another strategy for social engineering in the commission.

