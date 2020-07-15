NDDC has wasted huge funds, failed Niger-Delta ― Reps

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila on Wednesday, decried the performances of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) since its establishment 20 years.

The Speaker gave the verdict on the Commission, at an investigative hearing on the alleged Administrative irregularities and financial impropriety at the NDDC organized by the House Committee on NDDC Chaired by Rep Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

According to him, “the Federal Government of Nigeria created the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as an interventionist agency, to bridge critical development gaps in a region where years of underinvestment in infrastructure and the damage from fossil fuel exploration, has had a severely deleterious effect on the lives, livelihoods and wellbeing of the people

“It was intended that the Commission will begin the long-overdue process of making good on our nation’s obligations to the people of the Niger Delta, from whose lands and waters we have for decades drawn our nation’s sustenance

“In the over two decades since, that promise has not been kept. Despite its critical importance and the vast sums that have been appropriated by the Federal Government, the Niger Delta of Nigeria continues to score exceptionally low on many of the major human development indices. These statistics reflect the reality of disease and deprivation, lack of opportunity and broken dreams that is the plight of many of our fellow citizens in the region. It is therefore particularly disturbing and quite frankly, embarrassing that every other news report about the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) seems to centre around escalating allegations of corruption and malfeasance.”

He said the Committee would get to the bottom of the allegations financial impropriety, no matter whose ox is gored.

According to him, “our purpose today, and over the cause of this Investigative Hearing, is to ask why this failure persists and to do so with a determination to understand the causes of that failure so that we can act to redeem the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and remove those factors that imperil the Commission’s noble mission. We will examine the allegations of corruption and malfeasance that have dogged the Commission.

“We will do so with neither fear nor favour, confident in the assurance that we have both a constitutional duty and moral obligation to ensure that the enormous sums of money appropriated to the NDDC over the years are appropriately accounted for by those whose responsibility it has been to manage this important and all too essential public trust.”

He, however, observed that the success of the assignment will depend on the cooperation of officials of the Commission, as he warned the Committee to avoid pitfalls that will tarnish the reputation of the House.

According to him, “the success of this present assignment will depend in no small extent on the willingness of the various stakeholders in the Commission, within Government and in the local communities to cooperate with the Committee, by providing material evidence in the form of documents or witness testimony. I encourage all the stakeholders to consider this investigative hearing as a last-ditch effort to save the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and to engage with this Committee in a patriotic partnership to break the jinx of underdevelopment in the Niger Delta region

“Mr Chairman, Honourable colleagues, as you take on the responsibility of this critical national assignment, the eyes of a nation are upon you, and the reputation of this 9th House is in your hands. I am confident of your ability to meet the high expectations we have of you and I assure you of the steadfast support of the House of Representatives.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Tunji-Ojo, had recalled that the House of Representatives on 5th May 2020, deliberated on a motion on the need to investigate the alleged financial malfeasance and other activities in the Niger Delta Development Commission (N DDC) and consequently, referred same to the Committee to investigate.”

According to him, “the forensic audit ordered by Mr President in NDDC, must have been premised on these critical questions, perhaps the unremitting cry of the people in the region and the need to see the maximum value for successive allocations

“Because of the investigative nature of the House resolution, the past weeks have been spent on working tirelessly on gathering the necessary data and analyzing the same

“We are aware of the sensitivity of this matter and how if not well managed might tend to degrade, incriminate or defame the person or persons involved and have, therefore, been very painstaking in approach.”

However, the members of the NDDC Interim Management Committee ( IMC), were absent at the investigative hearing

Rep Tunji-Ojo said the commission in a letter to the committee by the Acting Managing Director, said they would not able to appear at yesterday’s hearing, due to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting and appealed that their appearance be rescheduled.

Consequently, the committee directed the NDDC IMC and the supervisory Minister, Senator Godwin Akpabio to appear before it today, unfailingly.