NDDC has lost capacity to develop Niger Delta region ― Wike

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has collapsed, adding that the commission has lost the capacity to deliver development to the Niger Delta region.

The governor, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Simeon Nwakandu, made the declaration while speaking during a courtesy visit by the interim management committee of NDDC to the Government House Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

Declaring that the commission had degenerated into a cash cow for politicians, Wike said: “Those who fought for the establishment of the NDDC will weep that the Commission has deviated from its mandate.

“The NDDC is now a political institution. The NDDC stole our money. There was an agreement for the Rivers State government and the NDDC to collaborate for the construction of the Mother and Child Hospital. The NDDC refused to pay her counterpart fund.

“Even the N800million paid by the Rivers State government, the NDDC only paid N400m to the contractor and diverted N400million. If they don’t pay our money, we will Institute a legal action NDDC to retrieve our money,” he said.

The governor also alleged that the immediate past board of the interventionist agency expended N10billion during the 2019 elections to stop him from getting a second term, adding that it however failed.

“After the former board released N10billion to remove me from office and they failed, they came here for a courtesy visit. I asked them why they refused to partner with states for the development of the Niger Delta,” he said.

Governor Wike informed that it was Niger Delta governors that demanded the forensic audit of the NDDC because of the alleged massive rot at the commission.

“Niger Delta governors asked for the forensic audit of the NDDC when we met with the president. We also asked for the setting up of the Board of Governors for NDDC.

“I urge the interim committee to carry out a proper audit. You will meet obstacles, but be determined to do a thorough job,” he said.

Speaking on the NDDC leadership, Governor Wike said the appointment of officials was strictly a function of the executive arm of Government, adding that no other arm of government can determine who runs the commission.

While congratulating the acting managing director of NDDC, Dr Gbene Nunieh and members of the interim committee, the governor said he would never be a party to any plot to remove a Rivers person from a position of responsibility.

Speaking earlier, the NDDC acting managing director, Dr Nunieh, said the commission was determined to partner with Niger Delta governors for the development of the region.

She urged Governor Wike to forget the past failures of NDDC and partner with the commission, even as she sought the assistance of the governor in the areas of health and education, disclosing that some cottage hospitals completed by the NDDC have been illegally occupied.