NDDC: Group raises alarm over ploy to cover-up N40bn fraud allegation at National Assembly

The Act for Positive Transformation Initiative, a Non-governmental Organisation, on Monday raised alarm over ploy by the Interim Management Committee of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to cover-up the N40 billion allegation before the National Assembly.

The allegation was contained in a statement titled: Public alert: “NDDC runs to National Assembly to cover up 40b fraud,’ signed by the Organisation’s Head, Directorate of Research, Strategy & Programmes (ACT), Mr Kolawole Johnson and made available to Tribune Online in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, the Interim Management Committee via a letter for virement sent to the National Assembly allegedly appeared to have tactically admitted the N40 billion fraud.

Mr Johnson also alleged that the IMC in its letter affirmed that it vired the sum of N40 billion approved for emergency road projects.

“After a flurry of the petition including the one submitted by our organization, the Act for Positive Transformation Initiative, accompanied with incontrovertible documents, the National Assembly passed a resolution to investigate the N40 billion fraud allegations against the Interim Management Committee, (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“This urgent statement of public importance is meant to raise an alarm over ongoing clandestine moves to cover up for the alleged fraud.

“This is to alert Nigerians that the IMC has sent a request for virement to the National Assembly a few days to the end of budget lifespan which is expected to end on May 31, 2020.

“In a letter carefully marked ‘SECRET’ sent to the Senate over the weekend, the NDDC is seeking for virement to cover up for the many extra-budgetary spending and fraudulent contract awards that have brought the commission to its knees in the last six months.

“This act, which clearly contravenes the provisions of the law, is meant to cover up for numerous contract scams we have specifically accused the commission of perpetrating.

“Some line items on the virement list shamefully expose the frantic motion of the commission to reverse the illegal acts that will certainly send many actors to jail.

“In the secret letter which was addressed to the Senate and was signed by the acting Managing Director, Prof. Daniel Pondel, the IMC presently seeks for virement to cover up several illegal spending, like a whooping 400,000,000 (Four hundred million naira) purportedly spent on ‘Regional Communication Strategy/Production of Annual Reports’, a project the 2019 budget as passed by the National Assembly provided N110 Million for.

“This is over 300 per cent increase in an expenditure that will not have a direct impact on the well being of the people at this time.

“In the same vein, the National Assembly approved N37 million for ‘MD/CEO Football Competition’, the IMC is seeking virement for diversion of over N100,000,000 (One Hundred Million naira) via same competition.

“The IMC is seeking for virement for N500 million naira for ‘Community Sensitization to support project implementation’ when only N100 million was approved in the budget. Another 400% increase.

“Also, “Supply of Science Equipment to Secondary Schools’ was moved from N200 million to N1.2 billion while the same item was repeated as ‘Supply of Science Equipment to Nursery, Primary & Secondary Schools’ and another N1.36 billion which was requested for approval for the same item, totalling N2.56 billion cover-up attempt.”

According to him, the “Provisions for Annual Economic Summit’ was moved from N30 million to N250 million and Provisions for Project Inspection and Commissioning’ moved from N70 million to N250 million.”

“Medical Assistance for Staff of the Commission’ was moved from N15 million to N455 million.

“Funny items as above scattered in the request are obviously meant to cover up for many fraudulent payments the commission has made considering the fact that this virement is sought majorly for money already spent in defiance to financial guidelines and regulations.

“How do you justify these mindless looting at a time when the country is struggling hard to break even in income?

“This sudden request at the middle of a publicized investigation of N40 billion fraud in the commission certainly confirms our suspicion.

“Furthermore the IMC, in the letter of request for virement, appeared to have tactically admitted the N40b fraud. It notified the National Assembly that the budget provided for only N10 billion for emergency road projects while the commission has certified emergency road projects valued at N40 billion. This amount was technically required to be so vired in the details submitted.

“This serves as a notice to the National Assembly that we are watching with keen interest as any underhand political settlement will not be allowed. We believe the commission will not have the effrontery to brazenly approach NASS for such a fraudulent virement without internal supports, especially when such spending is under investigation.

“This N40 billion allegation of fraud probe will not be allowed to go under the carpet, no matter the antics. The leadership of the National Assembly is also called upon to ensure that none of its members is used to derail the investigation.

“We call on the National Assembly as representatives of the people, to stand up firm for the people of the Niger Delta who live in abject poverty and very unsafe environment to sustain the economy of Nigeria.

“The shameless virement request is an open attempt to further impoverish the people of the oil-rich region and make their life even more difficult; the National Assembly must not let this happen,” the statement read.