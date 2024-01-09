There are high hopes for improved development in the Niger Delta region as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the interventionist agency charged with poverty alleviation and development in the region, gets N300 billion in allocation from the 2024 appropriation act recently signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

This indication was given Tuesday in Port Harcourt by the Executive Director of Finance and Administration, EDFA, of the Commission, Hon. Boma Iyaye, at the interactive session organised by the Rivers State representative in the NDDC, Chief Tony Okocha, for members of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers.

Based on the approval, Iyaye assured the Royal Fathers that 2014 would be a better year for the Niger Delta region.

Addressing the Traditional Rulers, the EDFA, NDDC, said, “The Federal Government has approved N300 billion for the Niger Delta region. That is a very serious leap from what it used to be. We used to be in the region of N109 billion for the entire region, but in 2024, it has moved from about N100 billion to N300 billion.

“It means more money for the states, more money for Rivers State. And the board and management, in their wisdom, are trying to see how states will get higher allocations, especially the big states. So we are voting whopping sums for development in these states”.

He pointed out that Rivers State, as a major source of national revenue, must get its fair share of development based on the agreed formula.

“Rivers State, as has been said, is one of the major producers of revenue that we share in this country. If you put the other states together, the entire Niger Delta region produces about 80–90% of the entire revenue that accrues to our dear country, and so the region is very important.

“Nobody will toy with it, and no government or administration will toy with the Niger Delta region. And that is why you can see that the President, Bola Tinubu, thought it important to immediately appoint the board for the NDDC,” Iyaye stated.

In his address, the representative of Rivers State on the Board of the NDDC, Okocha, revealed that the commission has a total of 953 abandoned projects in Rivers State alone.

He said the interactive session was necessitated by the desire of the current NDDC Board to change the negative narrative and perception of the Commission.

He said, “It was the decision of the board that we would lead by example. We have started the process of change, which also conforms with Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria.

“In my study, it was clear to me that Rivers State is number two in terms of states that have abandoned projects. Rivers State has 953 abandoned NDDC projects. These projects are dotted around the nooks and crannies of the state.

“We thought we could open up this interaction to ask ourselves and indeed ask our fathers, What happened? Because what happened was before we came. We are barely two months old. So, what happened? Why are these projects uncompleted?

“One of the things that has bedevilled this developmental stride is the inconsistency of government. Three months down the line, a board is set up, and after three months, the same board is dissolved.

Within the period they existed, they would have awarded contracts to people. Sometimes, people take their own money, go to the field, and don’t get their money paid.”

He, however, blamed the lack of NDDC Board membership appointments by the government and the non-payment of contract sums to the contractors, among others.

Earlier in his remarks, the chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, Ohna Sergeant Awuse, thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the quality of persons he appointed to the NDDC Board.

He expressed his gratitude to the NDDC representative for the visit, noting that it was the first of its kind to the Council since the inception of NDDC, and blessed him for the show of respect and recognition to members of the council, praying to God to help him succeed in the office.

“When a son recognises the father, the blessings are enormous,” the Royal Father stated.

“It is on record that this is the first official visit of the NDDC to the Traditional Rulers Council since its establishment in 2000. In 2021, the Council wrote to request a courtesy visit to the Board, but the reply to the letter is still being awaited to date.

“But in this case, a newly appointed State Representative has called us here to inform us that they want to start a job as a new body, and we want to sit down and interact with you as stakeholders.

“We’re grateful to you for recognising us. We pray for you that you will succeed in your office and that you will have a board that will function well and have a direct relationship with President Ahmed Tinubu,” he prayed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PROFILE: Top 10 richest men in Africa 2024

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a look at the most enterprising individuals in Africa, according to the…

How FG, Senators, contractors are handling Tinubu’s N200m palliatives — Sen Karimi

Details emerged on Sunday on how members of the National Assembly struck a deal with President Bola Tinubu to…

Bayelsa: Why we married our four-year-old child to 54-year-old man — Parents

A parent has stated why they married their four-year-old child to a 54-year-old man in…

Nigerian makes top 10 highest-earning content creators for 2023

From June 2022 to June 2023, the 50 richest content creators earned a total of…

Foul stench of Buhari’s corruption and Betta Edu

In a June 23, 2020, article titled “Sabiu Yusuf’s Fat Bank Accounts that Shocked CBN Governor” where…

Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in…