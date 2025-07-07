NDDC boss, Sam Ogboku, denies Bayelsa guber ambition

Against the backdrop of widespread speculation that he is nursing the ambition of becoming the next governor of Bayelsa State, Dr Sam Ogbuku, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has denied any such ambition.

He stated instead that his primary ambition is to see the re-election of President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office, declaring his unwavering commitment to this goal.

Ogbuku made the clarification on Monday in Asaba, the Delta State capital, during the presentation of his scorecard as part of the elaborate activities slated for the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the commission.

He issued the denial while responding to questions from journalists, emphasising that he had not informed anyone of an interest in contesting any election in 2027.

The NDDC boss said: “I have not told anyone I am contesting any election. The election I am interested in is Mr President’s re-election.”

He urged all those taking steps to declare support or campaign for him to contest the governorship of Bayelsa State to instead channel such energy and resources into supporting President Tinubu’s re-election.

Speaking on the performance of the NDDC over the last 25 years, he lamented that frequent changes in the commission’s management and boards by successive federal governments had seriously hampered its smooth running and, consequently, development in the region.

Dr Ogbuku stated that the NDDC, under his leadership and the current board, is committed to achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, who is concerned about the development of the Niger Delta region.

He thanked the President for giving him and the board the opportunity to serve the people of the Niger Delta, for extending his tenure, and for supporting the completion of abandoned projects.

Ogbuku noted that people in the region are in dire need of roads, hospitals, schools, electricity, and water to address their immediate and peculiar challenges.

Speaking further, the NDDC boss said that to fulfil President Tinubu’s mandate for the Niger Delta, the commission decided to engage stakeholders in the region to achieve the desired goals.

He said the commission has adopted a policy of transitioning from transactions to transformation and has digitalised its procurement process to prevent manipulation or forgery.

Ogbuku emphasised that the commission is determined to carry out its intervention responsibilities and complete abandoned key projects in line with the President’s directive.

He stated: “For us at NDDC, we are targeting legacy projects. We have to look at the most critical and major projects.

“The mandate we have is to complete those critical projects. We are undertaking major interventions because they are our responsibility.”

