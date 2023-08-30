A pressure group within the Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Legacy Group, has rejected the appointment of Mr ASU Olu as a nominee from the state to the newly constituted Board and Management The for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group claimed that Okang is a staunch and active member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and not of the APC.

The Cross River APC Legacy Group and Affiliates accused the Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamala, of working with the former Governor of Rivers State and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to compromise the nominee of the state submitted to the Presidency by the State Governor, Bassey Out, for Okang, who is a crony of Wike.

The accusation is contained in an open letter to President Tinubu, entitled, “Appointment of Board Members to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC): Matters Arising, signed by the Chairman of the Group, Asuquo Ani Okokon (JP).

The Group, which expressed displeasure over this development, noted it was the same thing that played out during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari that had continued in the present administration.

The Group’s statement reads in part: ‘‘It is rather sad that what has become the order of the day is that the Office of the Chief of Staff and powerful interest within the Presidency and the ruling party’s hierarchy have turned this process into money-spinning exercise, enriching themselves by selling these positions to the highest bidders.





‘‘We in Cross River State have it on good authority and with hard facts and evidence that the member representing Cross River State in NDDC board, Mr Asu Oku Okang, who is a staunch and card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, was foisted on the state following the deal struck by the former Governor of Rivers State and now Minister for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, with the Chief of Staff to the President, Honourable (How Honourable?) Femi Gbajabiamala.

‘‘Wike paid handsomely for the appointment of Okang, who is one of Wike’s cronies in Cross River State while the name submitted by our State Governor, Bassey Out, was discarded.’’

The Group noted that this development is an affront on the person of their governor who has made tremendous contributions to APC at both State and National levels. This is as it warned that; ‘‘Sir, any attempt to have Wike to now begin to call the shots in Cross River State APC by deciding who gets what as in this present case will be resisted by us as we have proven within a short period of time that APC is the party to beat in the state.’’

The Group further called on President Tinubu to immediately redress this ugly development by causing the withdrawal of Okan and replacing him with the nominee of Otu in order to prevent growing discontent within the ranks of APC in the state.

‘‘The people are already feeling disenchanted and distraught with this present situation. Hence, we are using this medium to prevail on you Sir, to kindly consider our position and ensure that our rightful nominee for this position is named and given the opportunity to represent our State and not Wike and the Chief of Staff’s contrived nominee.’’

