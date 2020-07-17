NDDC ₦81.5bn probe: Reps summon Akpabio, Ag MD, again

The face-off between the National Assembly, Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and its Acting Managing Director, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, over the probe of over ₦81.5bn expenditure within five months assumed another dimension on Friday, as the House of Representatives Committee gave the Minister of the Niger Delta Development Affairs Ministry, Senator Godwin Akpabio and the Acting Managing Director up till Monday to appear before the house or risk being arrested

The Committee, Chaired by Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, took the decision following the continued absence of the Minister to appear before the Committee for three days running without any genuine excuse.

The Acting Managing Director of the Commission, Prof Pondei who appeared before the Committee along with the members of the Interim Management Committee, IMC, of the Commission on Wednesday could not make any submission as they walled out.

However, the Committee reconvened on Friday to take the submission of the Minister and other stakeholders before rounding up the public investigation but the Minister did not show up again while the Acting and Director also stayed off

Consequently, the Committee resolved to issue the summon to compel the Minister and to appear before the Committee on. Monday.

… more details coming

