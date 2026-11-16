NDC vice chairman, five ward chairmen, Kwankwasiyya leaders defect to APC in Kano

The political structure of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State has suffered a setback following the defection of the party’s local government vice chairman, five ward chairmen and several Kwankwasiyya movement leaders to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors were received on Monday, November 16, 2026, by the member representing Bichi Federal Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar Bichi, at his office in Bichi.

The delegation was led by the NDC Vice Chairman in Bichi, Haladu Sa’adu, and included the party’s treasurer, Mannir Umar; chairmen of Waire, Danzabuwa, Kaukau, Muntsira and Bichi wards; as well as their secretaries, women and youth leaders and other prominent members of the Kwankwasiyya movement.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Forum Chairman and Danzabuwa Ward Chairman, Abdulkadir Lawan, said their decision to join the APC was influenced by what he described as the lawmaker’s commitment to development and empowerment in Bichi.

Lawan said his personal experience with the lawmaker’s scholarship programme, which enabled him to obtain a master’s degree, further convinced him to join the APC.

He disclosed that he was currently pursuing a PhD through the Abubakar Kabir Foundation, adding that he had enjoyed the scholarship support without intimidation or harassment.

He also cited alleged poor coordination and lack of respect for members by the NDC leadership in Kano State, including issues surrounding the leadership of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as reasons for their departure from the party.

Receiving the defectors, Abubakar Kabir welcomed them into the APC and commended them for expressing confidence in his leadership.

The lawmaker highlighted some of his constituency projects in Danzabuwa Ward, including the construction of a primary school, ongoing road projects and the provision of boreholes to improve access to clean water.

He called for sustained grassroots mobilisation, party unity and effective coordination ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Abubakar Kabir urged the new members to work with other party stakeholders towards securing victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and other APC candidates.

The defection ceremony was attended by the APC member representing Bichi Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Lawan Shehu Bichi; Director-General of the Campaign Council, Alhaji Sani Mukaddas Bichi; Vice Chairman of Bichi Local Government, Alhaji Babangida Danzabuwa; APC State Secretary, Prof. Yusuf Muhammad Sabo; and Special Adviser on Publicity, Alhaji Ahmad Aruwa.

Other party leaders and stakeholders present included Hon. Bello Bawa Danzabuwa and Hon. Jamilu Kabir Bichi.